Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Claudette re-strengthens to tropical storm, will dump rain on Carolinas before heading out to sea

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in the small town just north of the Florida border. (Alicia Jossey via AP)
Tropical Storm Claudette
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 07:53:45-04

After claiming 13 lives in Alabama, Tropical Storm Claudette has re-strengthened and will bring dangerous conditions to parts of North and South Carolina Monday before pushing eastward into the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a Monday morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Claudette re-strengthened into a tropical storm overnight. As of 5 a.m. ET, Claudette was producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph in eastern North Carolina.

NBC News reports that the storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain on the Carolinas before moving out over the Atlantic.

According to the Associated Press, Claudette has already claimed the lives of 13 people, including 10 children. Eight of those children were killed Saturday in a horrific multi-vehicle crash on an Alabama interstate; officials say wet road conditions from Claudette likely caused that crash.

The crash happened about 35 miles south of Montgomery on Interstate 65. One of the vehicles involved was a van that belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home that provides a place to stay for neglected or abused school-aged children. The Associated Press reports that eight people in that vehicle were killed in the crash.

Elsewhere in Alabama, a 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their home outside of Tusacloosa.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH