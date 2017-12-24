Claire's pulls children's makeup kits from shelves over asbestos concerns

INDIANAPOLIS -- Popular children's retailer Claire's has pulled several make-up kits from their shelves after a report claiming kits from several different cities - including Indianapolis - tested positive for asbestos.
The company posted a statement on their Twitter account Saturday afternoon, saying they would be pulling the products as a “precautionary measure” while they conduct their own investigation into the claims.
“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products,” the company’s statement read. “We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.”
Claire's has not placed an official "recall" on the impacted products but has pulled all remaining product from their store shelves at this time.
Claire’s is not the first store to pull children’s makeup over asbestos concerns. Back in July, Justice for Girls pulled one of their products after a North Carolina TV station claimed tests came back positive for asbestos in at least one of their products. Justice later denied the claims, saying all of their tests came back safe.