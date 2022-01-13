Children's robes sold on Amazon recalled due to fire risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that HulovoX is recalling thousands of children's robes.

The agency says the robes, size 3T through 12, were sold on Amazon for $30.

"The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children," the CPSC says.

The agency stated that the robes were sold in 22 different tie-dye rainbow patterns.

No injuries have been reported.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the robes.

Amazon will be contacting those who purchased the robes through its messaging platform, the agency said.