Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol Breach DC Jail
Posted at 9:39 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:45:59-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter's involvement in January’s insurrection.

The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from Facebook that had showed the person inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents.

Riley had worked on Jan. 6 and has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years.

Prosecutors say he had sent the person a message telling them that he was an officer with the police force who “agrees with your political stance."

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH