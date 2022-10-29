Candy bar wrappers helped cops in a case involving a string of burglaries

Georgia police say candy bar wrappers have helped them get closer to solving the case of a string of burglaries that happened in Newnan, Georgia, just about 30 minutes outside of Atlanta.

As the Newnan Times-Herald reported, a "candy trail" sent "seven to jail," after police found a trial of discarded candy bar wrappers that they say led them to their suspects.

Sgt. Toby Nix, a public information officer, said, "The offenders were burglarizing homes and entering autos in an area close by to where they lived."

The suspects are said to have used wooded areas to take shortcuts between the homes and would hide stolen items in those areas covering them with leaves, according to Nix.

As the suspects stole items like tools, cash, weapons and food from multiple residences, in part of the stolen items were said to be a bag of small popular name-brand candy bars.

The suspects are then accused of stashing the wrappers and leaving them in a trail through the woods.

Police say they even found a trail of them leading up to a residence for at least one of the suspects, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.

The suspects were handed various charges including burglary and drug possession including for possession of cannabis.