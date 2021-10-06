Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Canada to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for air, rail travel

items.[0].image.alt
Frederic Sierakowski/AP
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a visit to the Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Puurs, Belgium, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to the Belgian Pfizer factory on Tuesday to thank employees making the COVID-19 vaccine. (Frederic Sierakowski, Pool via AP)
Belgium Pfizer Canada Trudeau
Posted at 4:55 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:55:47-04

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travelers.

All travelers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated by the end of October to get on a plane or train. Trudeau added that there will be a month-long grace period where people can show a negative COVID-19 test.

"By the end of November, if you're 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you'll have to be fully vaccinated," Trudeau said.

He added, at that time, a negative test will no longer be accepted.

"This is about keeping people safe on the job, and in their communities," Trudeau said.

As of Sept. 25, Canada reports that 86% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The country says more than 80% are fully vaccinated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH