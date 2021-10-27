Watch
California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

Jeff Chiu/AP<br/><br/>
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2021, file photo, signs advising vaccination and face mask requirements and no indoor dining are displayed on the door of an In-N-Out restaurant in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. The restaurant's indoor dining was shut down this month by health authorities for not demanding proof of vaccination. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 27, 2021
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — Another California county has closed down an In-N-Out restaurant because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant on Tuesday after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that indoor customers had vaccination cards.

San Francisco closed the only In-N-Out in the city for several days earlier this month for the same reason.

In-N-Out says it doesn't want to become what it calls “the vaccination police for any government."

Public health authorities, however, see vaccine verification as a vital tool in slowing COVID-19.

