Cairo to temporarily close roads Saturday for royal mummy parade route

Mohamed El Zariff/AP
FILE - The Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt were lit up on Jan. 30, 2021.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 14:22:12-04

It's a parade 3,000 years in the making.

On Saturday, Cairo's roads will be temporarily closed for a procession of mummies that'll be paraded through the streets as 22 royal mummies and 17 royal sarcophagi are being transferred between museums in the city.

According to Egyptian reports, the parade will be carried along the Nile River.

Among the mummies include kings Ramses II, Seti I, and Tuthmose III.

According to CNN, the parade will include fireworks, artillery salutes, and hand-drawn chariots and choirs in tow.

The parade is set to open to the public the day after the parade, CNN reported.

