Bureau of Indian Affairs launches site to aid cases involving indigenous people

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has launched a new website set to help cases involving indigenous people.

Officials launched the website in December to connect those to the proper authorities who might have information about cases involving missing and murdered indigenous people.

“The Missing and Murdered Indigenous peoples crisis has plagued Indian Country for too long, with cases often going unsolved and unaddressed,” said Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, in a press release. “This new website represents a new tool in the effort to keep communities safe and provide closure for families.”

People can share information to help investigators solve cases committed in Indian Country through the site.