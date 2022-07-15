Watch Now
Local NewsNational

Actions

Buffalo supermarket reopens 2 months after deadly mass shooting

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Joshua Bessex/AP
People stand in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Buffalo supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman is set to reopen its doors, two months after the racist attack. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 11:07:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tops supermarket, where a gunman killed 10 people and left three others wounded, reopened on Friday.

Members of the Buffalo, New York community came together to say a prayer before the doors opened early Friday morning.

The first 225 customers were given $100 gift cards.

While many were happy to see the store open, some people outside said it was too soon. They said they wanted a community-wide conversation about other options while they heal.

The victims of the shooting were honored Thursday night at a re-dedication ceremony

“Hate will not win — not today — not tomorrow — not ever,” declared Letitia James, New York State Attorney General.

A 19-year-old man was indicted on 27 counts Thursday in connection to the deadly May 14 shooting.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment alleges the suspect willfully caused "the death of the victims because of their actual and perceived race and color."

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

The attorney general will decide at a later death whether to pursue the death penalty.

The suspect is currently in state custody pending state criminal charges.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH