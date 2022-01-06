Bucs officially release Antonio Brown, respond to his statement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that the team officially terminated Antonio Brown's contract.

The announcement came one day after Brown released a statement about his abrupt departure from the team.

On Sunday, he took off his jersey and left the field shirtless.

Brown claims he was cut from the team after telling the coaches he could no longer play on his injured ankle.

"I didn't quit, I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out," Brown said in a statement. "Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough."

The Bucs acknowledged that Brown was treated for an ankle injury, but was cleared to play.

"At no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play," the team said.

Coach Bruce Arians said Brown complained that he wasn't getting the ball. He said that's when he told him, "Get the F out of here."

According to USA TODAY, the NFL Players Association plans to investigate the circumstancing surrounding Brown's termination.