Buckingham palace reportedly hires external law firm to look into Meghan Markle bullying claims

Dominic Lipinski/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 5, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at the rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:06:55-04

Buckingham Palace has reportedly hired an external law firm to look into bullying claims made against Meghan Markle by royal staffers.

In a statement to CNN, a palace spokesman said that they are committed to looking "into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but they will not be providing a public commentary on it."

According to The Sunday Times, Prince Harry and Meghan have asked the Palace if they can participate in the inquiry, which will take place in-house.

People reported that Markle denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes previously dismissed bullying accusations reported by the times as “defamatory,” People said.

