Brady talks retirement in latest podcast episode

There's always speculation as to when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from the National Football League.

Brady retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse his decision six weeks later.

On Monday's episode of his podcast "Let's Go!" the 7-time Super Bowl champion spoke to host Jim Gray about how this year feels differently then in year's past.

"I’m feeling more than things in the past for some reason,” Brady said. “I’m just really feeling intensely, my emotions. I’ve always had that, but I think when you get close to the end..."

Brady added that he isn't exactly sure when the end will be, but he knows that he won't be playing 10 more years.

"I definitely don't have that," Brady said.

His wife Gisele Bündchen recently spoke about him returning to play which she spoke about in a recent interview with Elle magazine.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said during her interview. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

But the supermodel said that ultimately, a decision someone makes has to ultimately "work for them."

"He needs to follow his joy, too," she said in the magazine.

On the podcast, Brady also spoke about missing out on key moments with his family that also has him thinking of hanging it up.

"I think there comes a point in your life where you say, you know what? I had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life," Brady said.