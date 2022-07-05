Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Rescuers are finding body parts and equipment as they search for hikers missing following a powerful avalanche in the Italian Dolomites.

Officials initially feared 13 hikers were still missing, but the province of Trento on Tuesday reduced the number of people unaccounted-for to five.

The five missing are all Italian.

Seven people are known to have died, two of whom were Czech.

A huge chunk of the Marmolada glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below.

After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the site.

One of the hikers missing is Erica Campagnaro. Her sister, Debora Campagnaro, said on Tuesday that there was hardly any warning about the accumulation of water at the base of the glacier.

Campagnaro's brother-in-law is also missing. He is an experienced Alpine guide.