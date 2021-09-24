Billie Eilish teams up with Nike to create 'vegan' shoes

Singer Billie Eilish is venturing into the fashion industry.

Eilish says she has teamed up with Nike to create a pair of "vegan" Air Jordans.

The green shoes feature a logo Eilish said she drew when she was 14 years old.

"I really wanted to kind of have almost, like, an ode to myself in, like, an appreciative way and like a kinda sentimental way," Eilish said.

The shoes are also made from more than 20% recycled materials, the singer said.

They go on sale Sept. 27.

Eilish is becoming a major advocate for sustainability in the fashion world.

After she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown to the Met Gala, the fashion house said Eilish convinced them to stop using fur in their designs.