Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Lil Nas X dazzle at Met Gala

Evan Agostini/Invision
Amanda Gorman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 20:18:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair as the Met Gala kicked off Monday night.

Her fellow gala co-host, Billie Eilish, went full glam in an Old Hollywood peachy ball gown by Oscar de la Renta with a full train and plunging neckline.

A third of the evening's hosts, Timothée Chalamet raced onto Fifth Avenue to take selfies with fans before walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in casual white silk joggers, short jacket and matching Converse sneakers.

Organizers invited 400 guests, or about a third the number that usually attend. With a theme of American independence, celebrity looks are as far flung as usual.

This year’s gala marks the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

