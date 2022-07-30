Biden has case of 'rebound' COVID-19, doctor says

President Joe Biden's doctor says the president has tested positive for the virus days after testing negative.

A letter from the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, says, "so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity is observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid."

The president was given Paxlovid, an antiviral pill authorized to treat COVID-19, after he first tested positive for the virus on July 21.

While the president has tested positive for COVID-19 again, O'Connor says he is not experiencing symptoms and feels "quite well." He added that there is no reason to start any new treatments.

The president will, however, resume isolation procedures at the White House, O'Connor stated.