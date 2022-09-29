Watch Now
Local NewsNational

Actions

Biden speaks with DeSantis, approves major disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian

Election 2024 Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2022. Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Election 2024 Biden
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 10:20:19-04

President Joe Biden spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis early Thursday and approved the governor’s request to declare a major federal disaster.

Biden approved nine counties to be major disaster areas. DeSantis said on Thursday he expects additional counties will be added.

The declaration came a day after Category 4 Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. The order was issued for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

By declaring a major disaster, federal grants are now open to residents for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The declaration also means that the federal government will share the costs of removing debris and providing other resources to local governments and nonprofit organizations.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH