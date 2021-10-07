Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually by year's end

ZURICH (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual meeting before the year is over.

The agreement was disclosed after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met for six hours Wednesday in Zurich.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says details for the Biden-Xi meeting are yet to be worked out.

As for the Swiss talks, an administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly described them as respectful, constructive and perhaps the most in-depth between the two sides since Biden took office in January.