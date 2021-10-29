Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he is struggling to finalize a major domestic legislative package.

Biden landed in Rome, where he will meet with Pope Francis on Friday.

Biden will also take part in a Group of 20 summit and later travel to Scotland for talks on stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change.

But it could be harder to get the world to commit to Biden's stated goals if Americans refuse to fully embrace them.