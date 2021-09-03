Banksy's partially-shredded artwork going up for auction

A partially shredded piece of artwork from Banksy is going up for auction.

"Girl With Balloon" began self-shredding after it was initially sold at auction for $1.4 million in 2018.

The work features a girl reaching for a red balloon.

According to NBC News, the buyer proceeded with the purchase.

It was renamed "Love is in the Bin," and will be offered for a price between $5.54 million - $8.31 million.

The artwork will go on display in London, Hong Kong, Taipei and New York prior to the Oct. 14 auction, The Associated Press reports.