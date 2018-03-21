Austin Police responding to possible new explosion

Rattled by a string of explosions, which has put the city on edge for the last two weeks, a possible new explosion was reported Tuesday evening near a Goodwill store, the Austin Police Department said on its Twitter account.

One male said to be in his 30s was transported to the hospital. Their condition is serious, but the injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Tuesday incident comes just hours after a package detonated at a FedEx package handling facility in San Antonio, Texas, which is about 60 miles from Austin.

The San Antonio explosion was considered tied to four previous incidents in Austin. The package's intended destination is unknown.