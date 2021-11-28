Watch
Aurora police union president suspended over diversity email

Posted at 5:13 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 20:13:54-05

DENVER (AP) — The president of a police union in the Denver suburb of Aurora has been placed on paid administrative leave by the police department after he sent an email to the group's 240 members calling diversity provisions in an agreement between the city and the state "sexist and racist."

KCNC-TV reports Officer Doug Wilkinson sent the email on Nov. 16 and was placed on leave the following day.

A state investigation found a pattern of racist policing and excessive use of force within the department.

The agreement calls for updated hiring practices so the police and fire departments better reflect the city's racial makeup.

