As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reportedly summoned a top state official to her office for a meeting with her and her daughter.

Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, was seeking a credential that would open the door to higher earnings in her field.

But a July 27, 2020, letter from her supervisor said that Peters had been denied the upgrade.

Noem's office declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about what transpired at the meeting, which was held the same day as the letter.

Ethics experts said the meeting was a conflict for the governor no matter what was discussed.

The Associated Press reports that Peters ultimately received the certification.