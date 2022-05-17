Arrest made 13 years after teen disappeared in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina say they've found the body of a 17-year-old girl from New York who disappeared while visiting Myrtle Beach on spring break 13 years ago.

They say a 62-year-old sex offender with an extensive record has been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape.

Brittanee Drexel was last seen April 2009 when she was walking between hotels in Myrtle Beach to meet friends at another hotel.

Her body was found in a wooded area in South Carolina last week after police received a flurry of tips.

Investigators have not disclosed how the tips led them to Drexel’s body.

Raymond Moody is accused of kidnapping the teen, strangling her, then burying her the day after she disappeared.

Moody was originally charged with obstruction of justice, but is expected to be charged with rape, murder and kidnapping.