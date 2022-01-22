Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in bad crash in California

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad crash, TMZ and CBS Los Angeles reported Friday night.

The movie star reportedly crashed into a Prius after running a red light. CBS Los Angeles says Schwarzenegger's vehicle rolled on top of the car and hit two other vehicles that were waiting for the light to change.

According to TMZ, the driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area. The driver reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No one else appeared to suffer any major injuries.

The cause is under investigation. However, CBS Los Angeles says no drugs or alcohol were involved.