Armed robber crawls through Domino's drive-thru in Tennessee

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Police searched early Thursday for a man who robbed a Nashville area pizza chain at gunpoint.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the Domino's Pizza on Hamilton Crossing in Antioch at about midnight Thursday.

Two employees told officers they heard the drive-thru bell go off, and saw a Toyota Camry parked a short distance from the window. When one of the employees approached the window, he told officers a man who had been crouching below the window jumped up and pointed a handgun at the worker.

Police said the suspect then crawled through the drive-thru window and demanded the workers empty the cash register. He took the cash and left the Domino's through the drive-thru window.

The victims told police they saw the suspect get into the white Toyota Camry they saw parked away from the window.

Neither Domino's worker was hurt in the robbery.

Investigators don't have much in the way of a description of the suspect, as the victims told them he had his face covered with a black and white bandana.

Officers at the scene told us there is surveillance video that they are reviewing. The video has not been released to the public just yet.