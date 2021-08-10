Arizona State senator resigns following arrest on child sex abuse charges

PHOENIX — According to Senate President Karen Fann's office, Arizona Senator Tony Navarrete submitted a letter of resignation on Tuesday.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Navarrete was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a child sex crime investigation.

According to the Associated Press, Navarrete is accused of repeatedly abusing a boy from whom he lived when he was around 12 or 13 and continuing through his 15th birthday.

In court records obtained by the AP, Navarrete called the teen to apologize in a phone call recorded by police last week, saying he regretted his actions.

Democratic and Republican leaders of the Arizona Senate had jointly called on Navarrete to resign.

An ethics complaint that could lead to expulsion was also filed.

Monday's joint statement from Fann and Democratic Minority Leader Rebecca Rios increased pressure on Navarette to step down, showing a unified front from both parties to see the Phoenix Democrat gone.

35-year-old Navarrete served as a Democrat in Arizona’s 30th District, covering parts of west Phoenix and Glendale.