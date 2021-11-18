Apple pushes back office return to February

Apple employees will reportedly have to wait an extra month before returning to the office.

According to Bloomberg, Apple CEO told staff that the company would adopt a phased-in, starting in February.

For the first month, Bloomberg reports, some teams have to go to the office one or two days a week. They will then transition to at least three days a week.

Apple had previously planned for employees to return to the office in January. The company has noted the uncertainty around the pandemic and promised to remain flexible with return-to-office plans.

Apple does not require its employees to be vaccinated, according to Bloomberg. However, unvaccinated employees are reportedly subject to routine testing.