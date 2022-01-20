Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Animal shelters nationwide see surge in donations thanks to 'Betty White Challenge'

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet Set” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets. Her biggest contribution, though, may be yet to come, as fans get set to donate to animal welfare charities and local shelters on Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Philanthropy Betty White Challenge
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 14:36:10-05

To mark the 100th birthday of the late Betty White, her fans found a way to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon.

On Jan. 17, people donated to animal rescue organizations in her name as part of the "Betty White Challenge."

Several of those organizations around the country saw a surge in donations, which they credit to the viral challenge.

In Denver, the Foothills Animal Shelter said they raised more than $16,000. The shelter said on a typical day, it usually sees $500 in donations, KMGH reported. The news outlet said another organization, the Dumb Friends League, received more than $29,000 from 1,000 donors.

In Indiana, WRTV reported that the Humane Society for Hamilton County raised more than $35,000.

The Los Angeles Zoo said in a press release that it received more than $94,000 in donations from 2,117 donors.

“We are blown away by the number of donations we received yesterday as part of the Betty White Challenge,” said GLAZA President Tom Jacobson in the news release. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor.

In Florida, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando said on its Facebook page that they raised more than $50,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH