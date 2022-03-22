Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe art piece will be auctioned next Month

An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million.

The silkscreen image is known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn.”

It's a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red.

It is slated to be part of a week of sales in May.

If it met the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned.

The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich.

The foundation helps children with health care and educational programs.