Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp during defamation trial

Lawyers for Johnny Depp have questioned the truthfulness of Amber Heard's claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

Heard was cross-examined on Tuesday after her testimony in Depp's libel suit against her. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp's lawyer questioned Heard about a variety of incidents in which she says she was assaulted by Depp.

The questioning was particularly intense over a 2015 fight the couple had in Australia. It was during that fight that Heard says she was sexually assaulted. Depp says he was the victim and that he lost the tip of his finger when Heard threw a bottle at him.

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right, Ms. Heard?” Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez asked.

“I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I didn’t assault Johnny ever,” Heard responded.

Vasquez then questioned why Heard wrote a series of love notes to Depp in the months after she said she was assaulted.