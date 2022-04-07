Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition in a lawsuit over his calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

His trip to Bridgeport comes after he was fined for defying a judge’s order to appear for questioning in Texas last month when he cited a health problem.

The deposition began Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.

Jones had offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit. The families rejected the offer.