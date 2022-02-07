Watch
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church includes 26 white chairs, each painted with a cross and rose and placed in the sanctuary, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Church Shooting Lawsuit
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:00:05-05

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church.

The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman.

More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service.

A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley’s prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.

The Texas Supreme Court previously ruled that the victims' families could not sue the store that sold Kelley the firearms. The ruling noted that the store conducted the required background check which did not show Kelley's charges.

