Adidas releases bold ad to announce launch of new sports bra collection

Adidas is launching a new sports bra line, but it's the campaign ad that is drawing attention.

On Wednesday, the German sports apparel company tweeted a photo grid of 25 sets of bare breasts to illustrate how every body is different.

"We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort," the company said. "Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them."

The company linked to their new collection alongside the hashtag #SupportIsEverything.

The reaction to the campaign was mixed, with some applauding the company, while others deemed it inappropriate.

In a series of follow-up tweets, the company defended the ad.

"We want to celebrate bodies in all their glory and proudly showcase how different we all are," the company said.

In a press release, the company announced that it created 43 new sports bra styles because "a sports bra is the single most important piece of workout apparel for those with breasts."

By re-engineering their entire portfolio, the company said it'll allow to give women "more choice and help them find the sports bra that’s right for them."