Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.

The guilty plea came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning actor was arrested.

The case experienced several delays as Gooding Jr.'s lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

Gooding pleaded guilty to one of three allegations that he violated different women at various Manhattan nightspots in 2018 and 2019.

He told the judge he “kissed the waitress on her lips” without consent at the LAVO New York nightclub.

“I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,” Mr. Gooding said in court, according to The New York Times.

Gooding Jr. is not expected to face jail time under the plea agreement.

