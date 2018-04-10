Aaron Rodgers gives the Dalai Lama Packers hat, football
7:08 AM, Apr 10, 2018
The Dalai Lama has a new fan. And so does Aaron Rodgers. Each other.
The Green Bay Packers' all-world quarterback is on a world trip taking him to India, where he met the Tibetan buddhist leader and gave him an NFL football and a Green Bay Packers hat.
Rodgers and his beloved, Danica Patrick, are traveling to India to help with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. They will be giving hearing aids to some people who may be hearing for the first time.