AAA predicts nearly 110 million Americans will travel this holiday season

Americans are packing up and heading out this holiday season.

AAA is expecting more than 109 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles in the immediate days surrounding Christmas and New Year, which is up almost 34% from last year.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel in a news release. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”

The group says the increase will bring travel back to nearly 2019 levels.

More than 100 million Americans will hit the road for holiday getaways and gatherings.

More than six million people are expected to travel by air, while three million people are booking buses, trains, and cruises.

AAA says airline companies will see a 184% increase from last year.