8-year-old in Michigan mowing lawns for veterans, seniors in need

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kathy People's front yard is mowed, thanks to a post she saw on Facebook.

“It was cute. He had such a great demeanor about him,” Peoples said.

The post was advertising an 8-year-old's mowing services. JR Achterhoff is taking the 50-yard Challenge.

It's simple, really. JR plans to mow 50 lawns for free this summer. He's hoping to help as many veterans, single mothers, or anyone who might have a hard time cutting the grass.

When he first started, he was using an old mower that didn't self-propel forward. That didn't stop him. But he's thankful for the mower gifted to him by someone who saw what good work he was doing.

So far, JR's mowed 7 lawns in between soccer and swim practice. He's there because he wants to be.

“Anything that you can do to encourage the kids to do respectful things. It’s a good thing,” Peoples said.

You can follow his journey here.

Julie Dunmire at WXMI first reported this story.