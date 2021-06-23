6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in DC

Washington, D.C. fire and EMS officials say six people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed over a local freeway.

Officials said the bridge spanning DC-295 in the eastern part of the city collapsed just after noon ET.

DC Fire and EMS said that six people were injured in the incident, four of which were transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials added that a portion of the bridge landed on a truck and that hazmat crews are responding to clean up a subsequent diesel leak. Debris from the collapse landed on at least one other car.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.