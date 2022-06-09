5 Marines aboard aircraft that crashed in Southern California

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — The U.S. Marine Corps says five Marines were on an aircraft that crashed in Imperial County, California, near the Arizona border Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:25 p.m on Wednesday, near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road in Glamis; which is 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and 150 miles east of San Diego.

Military officials say the five Marines were on an MV-22B Osprey that was based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39. There is no word on the condition of the Marines.

"We ask for the public's patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit to identify what occurred this afternoon," 3rd MAW said in a released statement Wednesday.

"Contrary to initial social media reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft," the statement added.

It's unclear what caused the aircraft to crash.

