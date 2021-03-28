Menu

Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo released by the Suez Canal Authority, tug boats and dredgers work to free the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned Ever Given, which is lodged across the Suez Canal, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Two additional tugboats are speeding to canal to aid efforts to free the skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway. That's even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
Egypt Suez Canal
Egypt Suez Canal
Clearing The Suez Canal
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 18:00:59-04

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats have been deployed to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway.

That's even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, got stuck Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal.

Clearing The Suez Canal
Illustration shows a cross section of the Suez Canal.

In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel.

Traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021