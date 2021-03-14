2 killed, 13 wounded after gunfire erupts at party on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side, killing two people and wounding 13 others.

Police spokesman Jose Jara said officers responded at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday to reports of the shooting at a business in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Authorities said those who were shot range in age from 20 to 44 years old, but they didn't say what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made.

Police initially said 10 people were shot, but they later raised the figure to 12 and then 15.

“15 people were shot. Two of those 15 people shot are deceased. Four guns were recovered at the scene,” said David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department during a press conference Sunday.

A fire official said seven of the wounded are in critical condition.

Brown told reporters that the location of the party “may have been an old lounge” at one point and was converted just for the “pop-up party.”

Police say they’re continuing to investigate and determine a motive for the shooting.

“We don't know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point, we're still trying to follow up on some leads on what that motive might be," said Brown.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit tips to police here.