16 destinations added to CDC's 'very high' COVID-19 travel risk list

The Centers for Disease Control added 16 destinations to its list of places Americans should avoid traveling to during the pandemic.
Greece, Ireland and Iran are now among the countries in the CDC’s highest risk level for COVID-19.
Other destinations include:
- Andorra
- Curaçao
- Gibraltar
- Guadeloupe
- Isle of Man
- Kazakhstan
- Lesotho
- Libya
- Malta
- Martinique
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Martin
- US Virgin Islands
The Centers for Disease Control discourages international travel, regardless of the country, for people who are not fully vaccinated.