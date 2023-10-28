National Weather Service issues freeze warning for parts of Clark, Nye Counties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Halloween weekend and spooky weather continues to move into Southern Nevada.

That includes a High Wind Watch. The warning was issued on Friday around 11:30 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 11 a.m. on Monday.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service also issued a freeze warning. The freeze warning is for Southern Nye County and Western Clark County. It's scheduled to be in place on Monday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. and it affects places like Pahrump, Indian Springs, and Amargosa Valley.

Weather service officials said they're expecting low temperatures to be between 28 and 32 degrees.

Weather Service officials said frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Due to high winds, they also said unsecured objects could blown around and tree limbs could fall causing power outages. They're anticipating north winds to be between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour in some places.

Track the latest weather conditions at ktnv.com/weather.