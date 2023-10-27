Red Flag Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Friday and is scheduled to last throughout the weekend.

The warning was issued on Friday around 11:30 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the valley will see wind gusts from the north ranging in speeds from 30 to 40 mph, approaching 60 mph. Additionally, humidity will be at a minimum, ranging from between 5 and 15% during the day, with overnight recoveries reaching 20 to 30%.

The combination will bring a significant risk of wildfires that may spread rapidly. NWS officials advise that residents avoid outdoor burning while the warning is in place.