National Teen Driver Safety Week highlights importance of awareness for young drivers

NEVADA — Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2024, more than 750 teen drivers died in crashes nationwide. More than 2,300 teen drivers were involved in crashes where someone was killed.

The numbers are just as sobering in Nevada. According to the most recent available data from Zero Fatalities, young drivers made up 12% of the state's total fatalities between 2018 and 2022. In Clark County alone, two dozen young drivers were involved in fatal crashes in 2022.

The CDC says the risk of crashes is higher among teenagers than any other age group.

For more than 20 years, Driver's Edge has worked to change those numbers. The organization provides free, defensive driving events for teen drivers, teaching skills like emergency avoidance and response techniques.

WATCH | National Teen Driver Safety Week begins, highlighting the importance of awareness for young drivers

National Teen Driver Safety Week begins

Over the weekend, Driver's Edge held an event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those I spoke with said the experience felt personal.

Jana Essary said her 19-year-old son Jaxon took the course just a few years ago. The skills he learned that day, she says, was life-changing.

"He did the driver's ed class and he was in a car accident a couple of years ago," said Essary. The police officer actually told him that it probably saved my other daughter's life just because he was able to react so quickly."

Teen participant Ayla Cantos said watching family members deal with the aftermath of that crash is part of what brought her to the event.

"Seeing my sister and my brother go through like something like that, I feel like going through something like this program, I feel like it's so helpful for if you're in that situation," said Cantos.

Las Vegas parent Michelle King said the stakes are real, but so is the value of being prepared.

"I mean it's scary, but it's also good that they have these courses and stuff to help save a life," said King.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time for parents to talk with young drivers about the major dangers that could affect them. The agency recommends:



Always buckle up.

Limit distractions — avoid phone calls or texting while driving.

Limit extra passengers in the car.

Slow down and obey posted speed limits.

Never drink and drive.

Driver's Edge has one more event scheduled for the year, December 11th through the 13th, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. you can sign up for notifications on when registration opens on their website here.