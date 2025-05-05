National public broadcasting cuts could have local effects in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump's executive order to end all funding for the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio "to the maximum extent allowed by law" is raising the potential for cuts at stations that serve Las Vegas locals.

In his executive order, Trump accused public media in general of failing to remain impartial in its news coverage.

WATCH | White House orders halt on federal funding for NPR and PBS

Trump orders end to funding for NPR, PBS

"Which viewpoints NPR and PBS promote does not matter. What does matter is that neither entity presents a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens," the order reads. An accompanying fact sheet released by the White House provides examples the administration claims prove that point.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting objected to the order today, saying Congress controls its funding, not the president.

Locally, public media have responded, alerting viewers and listeners to the consequences of removing federal funding.

VegasPBS President and General Manager Mare Mazur, in a statement posted to the television station's website, called the order "the latest in a series of troubling developments aimed at weakening public media."

"At Vegas PBS, we’ve weathered storms before. But this moment is more immediate, and more consequential," Mazur's statement reads. "But one thing is certain: we will continue to adapt. We will continue to innovate. And we will continue to serve the Las Vegas community."

VegasPBS provides not only PBS programming, including "Antiques Roadshow" and the PBS NewsHour, but also local educational programs and the weekly "Nevada Week" public affairs program.

Mazur encouraged viewers to visit a website to show support for the station.

Favian Perez, president and general manager of KNPR, said in a statement that losing federal funding would hurt.

"The potential elimination of CPB funding would have a devastating blow to public media nationwide, certainly with impacts to Nevada Public Radio and throughout our state.



"While Nevada Public Radio receives 8% of its funding from the CPB, many stations—particularly in rural and underserved communities—depend on this support for survival. We remain committed to delivering high-quality journalism and cultural programming to our audience, but losing this funding would require exploring new funding strategies and increased community support to sustain our mission.



"Now, more than ever, we encourage our listeners and partners to advocate for the future of public broadcasting."

In addition to national NPR programs such as "All Things Considered" and "Morning Edition," KNPR produces the local daily "State of Nevada" broadcast and publishes the award-winning Desert Companion magazine.

A third-party website — ProtectMyPublicMedia.org — has been set up to allow viewers, listeners and readers to contact their elected officials to share their views about the proposed cuts.

