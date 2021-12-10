Supreme Court says it won't stop Texas abortion ban, OKs clinics' lawsuit

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion clinics in Texas can sue the state over a new law that significantly cuts down abortion access in the state. However, the high court also ruled that it would not stop the law from being enforced while courts consider the lawsuit.

The court's ruling comes just weeks after justices heard arguments regarding Texas SB8. The law, which went into effect in September, prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs at about six weeks, or before many women know they are pregnant.

The bill has thus far stayed in effect because it specifically outlaws the government from enforcing the law. Instead, it invites private citizens to file lawsuits against those suspected of carrying out illegal abortions.

The Supreme Court's ruling comes just days after justices heard arguments in a separate case that could have a major impact on abortion rights throughout the country. In that case, stemming from a lawsuit in Mississippi, justices indicated that they would likely allow states more freedoms to limit abortion access when they issue a ruling in the case early next year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.