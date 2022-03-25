Watch
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Posted at 7:52 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 10:52:45-04

The Supreme Court says Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital after a week-long stay, according to CNN and CNBC.

The Court said Thomas had been admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., last Friday with an infection. He had been suffering "flu-like symptoms."

In a Sunday press release, the Court noted Thomas had was responding well to treatments that his symptoms were "abating" thanks to intravenous antibiotics.

News of Thomas' release comes a day after reports emerged that his wife, Virginia, urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue actions that would overturn the results of the 2020 election.

His release also comes as the Senate considers the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the high court after four days of hearings.

